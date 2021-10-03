The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $25,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

