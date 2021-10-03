The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 89,966 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,966 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Equitable worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE EQH opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.