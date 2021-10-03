The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

