The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report sales of $256.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.20 million and the highest is $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 359,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.