The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Decreased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 3.2% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $31,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.60. 1,798,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,018. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

