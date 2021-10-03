The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Buy”

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 target price on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.
NYSE TD opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after purchasing an additional 767,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,960,000 after purchasing an additional 458,754 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
