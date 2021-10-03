The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$93.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$89.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.73.

TD stock opened at C$85.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.71. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

