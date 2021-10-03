Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TBPH opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

