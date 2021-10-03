Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,125,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH opened at $7.44 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $546.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

