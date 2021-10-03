TheStreet Downgrades Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.
Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 107,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
