TheStreet Downgrades Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 107,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

