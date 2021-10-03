Thor Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $572,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

