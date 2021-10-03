Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Tilray stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $19,950,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tilray by 221.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

