TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in September

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price objective on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TOD’S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get TOD'S alerts:

OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.