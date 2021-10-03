TOKPIE Market Capitalization Tops $551,016.60 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $551,016.60 and $6,855.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

