TopBidder Price Down 55.8% Over Last Week (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $8,846.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,945.22 or 0.44891950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00256601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00118717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

