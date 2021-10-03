Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Update

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 252.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLUBQ stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Town Sports International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. It operates through the Clubs segment, which is comprised under the NYSC, BSC, PSC and WSC brand names. Its locations offer a group exercise and fitness programs, racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.