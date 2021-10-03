TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

