TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $156.00

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 156 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 158.30 ($2.07), with a volume of 32266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.66 ($2.09).

TCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.21. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

In related news, insider Mark Hemsley purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £38,280 ($50,013.07). Also, insider Kath Cates bought 10,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41).

TP ICAP Group Company Profile (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

