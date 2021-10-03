Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Trading Up 6.1%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) shares were up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.74 and last traded at C$4.71. Approximately 233,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 300,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRZ shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transat A.T. presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a market cap of C$177.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

