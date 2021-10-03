TRAXIA Hits Market Cap of $179,141.79 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $179,141.79 and $139.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,032.98 or 1.00424997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.22 or 0.07119466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

TRAXIA Coin Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars.

