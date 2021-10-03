Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.44

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.44 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 161,594 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The company has a market cap of £190.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

