TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is ($0.02). TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,282 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 116,508 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. 4,419,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

