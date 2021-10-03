Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU stock traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.44. 46,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,805. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.55. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. Analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.