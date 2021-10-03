Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.70.
Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $590.44 million, a P/E ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $27.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $6,015,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.