Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $590.44 million, a P/E ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $6,015,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

