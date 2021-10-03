TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.66 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

