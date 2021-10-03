Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Shares Down 26.7%

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) fell 26.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

About Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

