Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

NYSE:TUYA opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $1,878,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $20,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $89,683,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

