U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 127,990 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of USPH opened at $111.55 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

