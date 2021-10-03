U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Down to $113.87

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $113.87, but opened at $110.60. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $110.60, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 119,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

