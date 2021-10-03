Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 857,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $296,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA traded up $7.11 on Friday, hitting $368.03. 574,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.26. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.