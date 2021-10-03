UMA (UMA) Market Cap Reaches $640.39 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. UMA has a market capitalization of $640.39 million and approximately $32.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $10.17 or 0.00021196 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.00 or 0.45186884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00118065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00226652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,882,538 coins and its circulating supply is 62,949,886 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

