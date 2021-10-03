Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $17.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.52.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 386.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

