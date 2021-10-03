Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Director Gerald W. Haddock Acquires 4,000 Shares

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Director Gerald W. Haddock bought 4,000 shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LATN stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 42.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

