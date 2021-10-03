United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,189 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $12,721,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.