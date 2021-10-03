UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Trading Up 0.1%

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 1,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

