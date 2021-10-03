Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares dropped 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $285.52 and last traded at $293.80. Approximately 141,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,868,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.44.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average is $158.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

