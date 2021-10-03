Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares dropped 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $285.52 and last traded at $293.80. Approximately 141,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,868,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.44.
UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average is $158.69.
In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
