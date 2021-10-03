Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $331.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,220,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,156 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

