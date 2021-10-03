Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $702.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69.
In other news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,220 shares of company stock valued at $335,272. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
