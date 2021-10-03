Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $702.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,220 shares of company stock valued at $335,272. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

