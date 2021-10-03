Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $7.44. Urban One shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 449,919 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $368.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth about $5,262,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth about $4,589,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 33.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 574.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.