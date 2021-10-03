Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.51

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 21512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Utz Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

