Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.30 Million

Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $866.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $872.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $859.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $733.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after acquiring an additional 149,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after acquiring an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,835 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $238.96. 93,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.39 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

