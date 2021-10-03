Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

