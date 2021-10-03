Veil Price Hits $0.0158 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $205.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,039.86 or 1.00047297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00082738 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.20 or 0.00710589 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00369626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00242841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

