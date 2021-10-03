Veolia Environnement S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.85 (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8486 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

