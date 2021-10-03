Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $754.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.40 million and the highest is $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $199.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.90. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

