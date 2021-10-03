Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

VRCA stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $344.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 728,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,030,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

