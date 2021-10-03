Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1,329.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Vertiv worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

VRT opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

