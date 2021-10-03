Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $935.16

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 935.16 ($12.22) and traded as low as GBX 477.60 ($6.24). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 482.80 ($6.31), with a volume of 211,318 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSVS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 542.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 937.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

Vesuvius Company Profile (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

