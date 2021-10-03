Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 15,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $488,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

