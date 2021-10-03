VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 309.1% in September

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CDC stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
