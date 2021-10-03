VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 309.1% in September

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CDC stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.

